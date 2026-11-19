Louisville’s Bellarmine University is asking the courts to allow them to remove diversity criteria from four endowed scholarships to proactively comply with federal guidance attempting to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the country.

“This Application is necessary for Bellarmine to ensure its donated scholarship awards are unambiguously consistent with state and federal anti-discrimination law,” the university’s petition reads.

Family members of the scholarships' original donors that spoke with Kentucky Public Radio said they understand the university is in a tough spot, but worry the changes would not be in the spirit of their family member’s original intentions. Others gave the university permission to continue with the petition to change the scholarships’ criteria.

The revelations about the private Catholic university’s efforts to strike criteria from legacy scholarship funds come a week after Kentucky Public Radio reported about similar efforts at the University of Louisville , a public institution. The University of Louisville Foundation asked the courts to eliminate diversity criteria from five scholarships via two court petitions. A Jefferson County judge granted one petition, but a separate judge denied the other. The foundation and Attorney General Russell Coleman’s office are appealing that decision.

Kentucky’s attorney general is also involved in the Bellarmine case, and argues that it’s unlawful for universities “to award or deny any scholarships on the basis of race” based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision that colleges cannot consider race in their admissions .

In a statement to KPR, Bellarmine spokesperson Jason Cissell said the effort is based on the “federal government's position on enforcement of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.”

“Like other Kentucky institutions, we are seeking to bring a small number of older donor-funded scholarships into compliance with current laws governing higher education,” Cissell said. “Because the donors of these scholarship funds have passed away, only the court can modify the relevant language under state law.”

Lyndon Pryor, the CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said he is disappointed by Bellarmine’s decision to change scholarship criteria and adopt the Trump administration's interpretation of civil rights law.

“There is no court order that is demanding you to do this, and so for an institution to voluntarily go about the process of trying to strip away the desires of these scholarships, it just, I mean, it just really is disgusting,” Pryor said. “It feels just blatantly racist.”

The Louisville Urban League has asked the courts to allow it to intercede on behalf of donors in the UofL Foundation’s petition to remove the criteria from a scholarship designated for students of color. Pryor said that if institutions refuse to fulfill the donor’s original wishes, they should give the money to someone who will.

“No one is saying, you know what, we don't want to do this, and so therefore, we are going to give this money back to this family. Or if the family is not available, you know what, we are going to find an institution out there that is willing to honor this donor's wishes,” Pryor said. “They are wanting to hold on to these dollars and continue to benefit from these dollars while, at the same time, betraying the intent of the donors themselves.”

Families of the original donors weigh in

One of the endowed scholarships that Bellarmine is trying to change was created by prominent advocate for justice and opportunity Arthur Walters, who led the Louisville Urban League for 17 years.

According to two of his grandchildren, Walters cared deeply about higher education and wanted to support students of color in overcoming obstacles to get a degree.

“In my mind, if someone was still getting the benefit of the scholarship, then that would be still a blessing,” said Walter’s grandchild Bryan Barnett. “But at the same time, we would prefer that it be a minority because that was his goal.”

Walters was born in Magnolia, Kentucky, in 1918 and according to his grandsons, attended a one-room schoolhouse before graduating from Bond-Washington High School. He went to Kentucky State College and University of Louisville and received an honorary doctorate from Bellarmine University in 1994. He was an inaugural inductee of the Kentucky Human Rights Commission Hall of Fame.

Barnett had not heard about the court case until KPR reached out to him, although he said he wasn’t sure if he had missed Bellarmine’s letters. He said he has tried to get in touch with the university about the scholarship in the last couple of years but struggled to get a response. The university used to invite him and his family to an event to meet the scholarship recipients, but Barnett said he hadn’t heard about that in recent years.

Bryan’s brother Brent Barnett told KPR his grandfather worked tirelessly to extend educational opportunities to Black students, who were historically denied access to higher education.

“He was one who benefited greatly from having access to education, so I believe strongly that he would have wanted for those opportunities to stay available to those persons who they were originally intended for,” Brent said.

Brent said he feared Bellarmine is making a mistake by proactively complying with the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race or national origin, and the 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down race-conscious admissions.

“I think that adopting ahead of time the idea that DEI is somehow a net loss to education is also a little short-sighted,” Brent said. “I just think that it would be in line with Bellarmine's history, even going back to its founding as a Catholic university, to be able to continue on work that expands opportunity for persons and not remove opportunity for persons.”

As part of Bellarmine’s petition, a Jefferson County judge told the university to reach out to the original donor’s remaining family and heirs, which the university did via a series of letters, according to court documents.

Marian Ellert, whose husband created a fund restricted to Black students in the College of Business or Communications, told Bellarmine that she is “in agreement to make that available to any student now,” according to court filings. Kentucky Public Radio was unable to independently reach her.

Claudia McCrocklin, whose father created the David Chervenak Endowed Scholarship, said ultimately her father’s goal was to make sure students who would otherwise be unable to attend the university would have that chance. The fund is designated for accounting students who are “underrepresented in the Bellarmine University student body,” with a preference for Black students.

McCrocklin responded to Bellarmine’s letter saying she accepts the proposed changes, and told KPR that she is of two minds on the issue.

“I respect their intention in following the letter of the law, and if the law is that that needs to be excluded, then then they should do that. But at the same time, I think that Bellarmine was founded on principles that are different than that,” McCrocklin said, “standing up for sort of what they believe and whether or not that is morally correct or appropriate.”

Bellarmine also requested to change the criteria for the Joseph and Albertine Hammond Endowed Scholarship Fund, which was created by legendary Louisville businessman Joe Hammond, owner of Joe’s Palm Room . That scholarship was designated specifically for Black students.

Hammond did not have children, but Bellarmine reached out to his cousin-once-removed Betty Williams. Williams told KPR she needs to research the issue more, but her first impression is that “Joe Hammond would not approve of it being changed.”