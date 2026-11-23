Former Gov. Ted Strickland has a building named for him at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, years after he left office.



The building now named the Strickland Historic Pavilion was built in 1905. The dedication of the building on Monday comes twenty years after Strickland was elected in 2006.

“This fair is one of the greatest fairs in the entire United States of America,” Strickland said.

The Strickland Historic Pavilion is near the 11th Avenue entrance, and is just steps across the midway from the new Ohio Children's Carousel, which Gov. Mike DeWine pushed for and unveiled this summer. Free rides were given on the carousel as part of the dedication.

DeWine and Strickland shared some chuckles as he recalled his experience on a different ride in his younger years.

“The highlight of my life when I was a younger person was the county fair. It was a time of getting together with friends in preparation for the new school year that was set to begin, to reconnect and just hang out and have a great time," said Strickland, who grew up in Duck Run in Scioto County. “I remember riding the Tilt-a-Whirl and not understanding that I needed to just kind of lay back and go with the flow, and I kept trying to sit up straight, and you can’t do that when you are on the Tilt-a-Whirl.”

Strickland, who has talked about living in a chicken coop for a short time as a child, spent the night at the Ohio State Fair several times during his four-year term.

DeWine said Strickland deserves to have this historic building named after him and took action this past year to make that happen.

"I'm leaving office. And I looked some of the things I had not done. And that's one of the things that I had not, you know, urged the Fair Board to do," DeWine said. "And so a number of months ago, I think it was during the state fair, I urged them to name this building after Ted. And so it was kind of part of the unfinished business. It's overdue, needed to be done. And I wanted to do it."

A total of 16 former governors have been honored with buildings named for them on the Ohio State Fairgrounds. Since 1949, every person elected governor had a building named for him except for Strickland. The newly named Strickland Historic Pavilion is one of the oldest buildings on the fairgrounds.