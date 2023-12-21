Family of man killed in Springfield Township police crash sues

The family of a man killed when a Springfield Township police officer lost control of his vehicle is suing the township. William Dunson, 50, was killed March 31, 2023, when his car was struck by Officer Tim Unwin, who was responding to an "officer needs assistance" call from another jurisdiction.

Police Chief Rick Bley, Unwin's estate, and possibly additional as-yet unnamed officers are included in the wrongful death suit. It asks for a jury trial and whatever damages and monetary relief a jury sees fit.

"We are a few days away from a time in all of our country, in our lives, where we'll be spending time with family," said Fanon Rucker, managing attorney of The Cochran Firm of Ohio, which is representing the Dunson family. "We'll be gathering around game boards and dinner tables, enjoying ourselves. But this family is not going to experience the same."

Police records indicate Unwin lost control of his vehicle. It hit a median on Hamilton Ave. in North College Hill while traveling northbound. It then struck a landscape boulder, went airborne, flipping on its side and striking a vehicle driven by Dunson, who was traveling southbound.

Unwin and Dunson were both killed in the crash.

The report by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office states Unwin was doing 84 mph in a 25 mph zone. Dunson was traveling at 33 mph. In a witness statement, a North College Hill police officer who was responding to the same call said he saw Unwin approaching from behind and about to pass at too fast a rate of speed. His statement also notes the call for assistance was no longer active at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit argues Unwin's driving was "excessive, reckless, unnecessary and (at) unreasonable speed" and he lost control of his cruiser because of "the reckless and grossly negligent manner in which he was operating" it.

Dunson's widow, Erica Dunson, closed her eyes and dabbed at tears as Rucker spoke on behalf of her family during a news conference Thursday.

"I don't know that there are enough words in the English language; I don't know if they're enough letters in the alphabet to describe how this has impacted Ms. Dunson and the rest of the family," said Rucker.

Rucker said the family deserves to be compensated for their loss, but that's not the only goal of the lawsuit.

"We're sending the message ... that you have to be reasonable. You have to protect and serve, serve and protect," said Michael Wright, The Cochran Firm's managing partner. "Going 80 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone outside of your jurisdiction — that's not reasonable. We want to make sure that no other family has to go through what this family is going through. So if filing the suit creates policy change (and) makes this police department operate in a different manner, that's also our goal."

Rucker said Unwin's actions were unreasonable. The lawsuit also points to what Rucker calls "red flags" in Unwin's personnel file, such as making an improper U-turn on Ronald Reagan highway that caused a "serious crash" to which he was found to be "at fault." The lawsuit says, despite this, Chief Rick Bley did not suspend or terminate Unwin.

Wright and Rucker indicated the lawsuit came about after the family and township officials were unable to come to some kind of agreement.

"We were talking and the talks broke down," Wright said. "We had no choice but to be here today and to file this lawsuit."

Springfield Township issued a statement ahead of Thursday's news conference.

It reads:

"We understand that the attorney representing the Dunson family has scheduled a press conference related to the accident involving Springfield Township Officer Timothy Unwin, that occurred earlier this year. As was previously stated in prior press releases at the time of the accident, Officer Unwin was responding to the requests for assistance from fellow officers who were being attacked by an individual who was physically resisting arrest. Officer Unwin responded with his lights and sirens in an effort to protect his fellow officers who were in significant danger.

"Tragically, during this emergency response, Officer Unwin became involved in a collision with the vehicle of William Dunson and both Mr. Dunson and Officer Unwin died as a result of the accident. The entire Springfield Township organization continues to mourn the loss of both Mr. Dunson and Officer Unwin.

"Springfield Township is aware of the fact that Officer Unwin was involved in a prior on-duty auto accident in which no injuries were reported.

"Springfield Township does not comment on threatened or pending litigation so no further comments will be made at this time."

