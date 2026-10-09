Could wet weekend weather dampen Blink festival?

Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isiais could move into the Cincinnati area Saturday, possibly interfering with the Blink festival.

The National Weather Service expects “breezy conditions” with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. The exact track of the system will determine where the heaviest rain falls, but many places in the local forecast area could get one-half to one inch. Forecasters say some isolated spots could get more than an inch.

Related: Everything you need to know about Blink 2026

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday afternoon, with rain starting Saturday evening. Saturday night and Sunday could see rain and thunderstorms.

A Blink spokesperson says organizers are keeping an eye on the weather and will make changes as necessary.

According to a written statement, Blink organizers say they “work closely with safety and weather officials to determine if any operational changes are needed in case of inclement weather… The final decision will be communicated on-site with staff, participants, volunteers, and guests as well as via media and social media/event website.”

Blink organizers recommend signing up for public safety and traffic updates from Cincy Alert by texting BLINK2026 to 77295.

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials recommend signing up for Alert HC to get voice calls, texts or emails about weather warnings or other public safety advisories.

For the most part, weather hasn't seriously affected the previous four Blink festivals. Our news partner, WCPO, reports in the second year of Blink, in 2019, displays were powered down early on the evening of Friday, October 12, as rain moved through. By the time the sun had fully set, the rain was gone and the shows started.

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