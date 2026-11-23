A residential campus for young people who need stability and mental health services is reopening in Springfield Township with a new name and a new focus.

The former Hillcrest Academy closed in 2023, leaving a big gap in options for people in the juvenile justice system who need intervention and support. Talbert House's Teri Nau said those young people often have to leave their communities to get help.

"A lot of kids are placed out of county, out of state, at much higher expense," she said. "But it's not just the dollars. How hard is it to go see your child up in Akron?"

That will change in December when the facility, now run by Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Talbert House, reopens under the name Child Wellness Center at Hillcrest.

The wooded, 88-acre campus had been in use for youth rehabilitation in one form or another since 1914. Hamilton County Juvenile Court contracted out its operation in 2011. Before its closure amid abuse allegations against a contractor, it housed young people facing serious legal charges. Juvenile court officials said a move away from that contract was already planned before the allegations came to light.

Talbert House's Megan Keene says the center's focus will now be on reaching young people from Hamilton County ages 12 to 17 referred by the courts or Job and Family Services before they find themselves in that situation.

"We'll probably be seeing a lot of youth who have been sleeping in shelters," she said. "We'll be seeing kids from the courts who are pre-adjudicated youth who have maybe been having a tough time at home."

The center was renovated with a $1.5 million state grant — part of a more than $3 billion commitment by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for more youth mental health care. The center features 16 individual rooms in cottages that also feature common areas with TVs, games, snacks and quiet rooms. The facility also has around-the-clock security and on-site therapists, among other social services.

Young people can stay up to 45 days with two potential 15-day extensions if necessary.

Keene says the facility has plenty of room to grow. There are other cottages and amenities — including an indoor pool — awaiting further renovation.

"As they continue to bring more cottages online, we'll be able to expand our numbers," she said.

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