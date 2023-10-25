Dayton sees increase of infectious whooping cough cases

In Montgomery County, a highly infectious disease is on the rise. It's Pertussis — more commonly called 'whooping cough'. Most people are vaccinated against this highly contagious bacteria when they’re children before they enter school.

But since August, 30 people in Dayton and across Montgomery County, Ohio, have been diagnosed with the upper respiratory condition, bringing the year’s current total to 44 among infants and adults. This compared to only 13 cases in 2022.

Now, the public health department is urging people to seek medical help if they don't feel well. Dan Suffaleto is the public information manager for the county's health department. He says one thought behind the spread is people mistake the early stage of whooping cough for a cold.

“One of the tricky things is it starts out with cold-like symptoms. But then as it progresses, especially in young children, who may not cough but make a gagging sound when they try to breathe,” Suffaleto explained.

People with pertussis usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the bacteria. Suffaleto says it can be treated with antibiotics.

He also recommends people practice preventative measures to reduce the spread of this and other respiratory diseases.

"To protect yourself against from various types of viruses you want to do things like not sharing utensils, don’t share drinking glasses," Suffaleto cautioned. "If you are sharing any kind of workspace, keep that clean, wipe it down between each use with a disinfectant to kill any viruses that may be in the area.”

The public health department is urging youth and adults to stay home if they feel sick. Also to seek immediate medical attention if they struggle to breathe.

