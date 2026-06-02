Street takeovers in Cincinnati could face steep fines and jail time

Cincinnati City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to new local penalties for street takeovers, including steep fines and vehicle impoundment for six months.

The vote in council's Public Safety and Quality of Life Committee comes immediately after Cincinnati Police arrested six people who allegedly trespassed on Paycor Stadium property for street racing, according to our news partner WCPO.

The timing is coincidental; Council first started the process in early April, prompted by an event in mid-March involving about a hundred vehicles.

Council member Mark Jeffreys introduced the ordinance. He says the behavior is dangerous, with takeovers in other parts of the country causing a few deaths.

"It's not anyone's right to terrorize neighborhoods and terrorize people," Jeffreys said. "This ordinance is really about prevention more than anything. Hopefully, it prevents people from dying [and] prevents people from even attempting this."

It's already a criminal first-degree misdemeanor under state law to participate in street racing, stunt driving or a street takeover on any public street or on "private property that is open to the general public."

The local ordinance establishes a local first-degree misdemeanor with higher penalties, including more jail time and the ability to seize "vehicle components" that have been adapted for street racing, stunt driving, or street takeovers — things like steering wheels, wheels, tires, and mufflers. Those components would not be returned to the driver.

State Law Proposed City Law Criminal Penalties First-degree misdemeanor First-degree misdemeanor Fees Up to $1,000 Up to $1,000 Incarceration Up to 180 days Up to 6 months License Suspension Min. 30 days; max 3 years Min. 30 days; max 3 years Component forfeiture None Seized and subject to forfeiture

The ordinance goes a step further than state law by establishing civil penalties.

"Civil penalties are 100% in our control," Jeffreys said. "We, as a city, administer them, and so we don't have to go to judges or anything."

A first offense would be a Class E civil offense, with a $1,250 fine; a second offense carries a $3,000 fine.

The civil offense also allows the vehicle involved to be impounded and held for six months. That time can be reduced under specific circumstances, including if the registered owner did not allow the vehicle to be used for this purpose.

Current fees for impounded vehicles in Cincinnati include $190 for the tow, a $25 processing fee, $25 per day for storage at the impound lot. That would add up to be about $4,500 for six months, plus taxes. The impound lot requires full payment to release a vehicle and does not offer payment plans.

"I hope this is a loud and clear shot call to folks who want to put our residents in harm's way," said Council member Ryan James. "This has been a consistent, persistent issue."

The ordinance passed out of committee without objection, meaning no roll-call vote. It will be up for final passage at City Council on Wednesday. It has an emergency clause, which means it would go into effect immediately after being signed into law by the mayor.

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