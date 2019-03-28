Related Program: 
Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Dylan & More on the Blues!

By

A new book of Tom Waits photographs is coming out October 8th, 2019 with pre-ordering offered now.

Bob Dylan begins this week's edition of The Blues at 11pm, Saturday, March 30th, with "Gotta Serve Somebody."  His album, "Blood on the Tracks - The Original New York Test Pressing," will be offered up on Record Store Day at independent record stores across the country, Saturday, April 13th.  Only 7500 copies will be available that day only  throughout the many record stores participating.

Other musicians in the first set of this show include Charlie Musselwhite, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and Garland Jeffreys.  The Blind Boys of Alabama will be performing at Rose Music Center at the Heights on June 19th along with the Robert Cray Band, Marc Cohn, and Shemekia Copeland.

Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be performing at Riverbend on June 16th.

Tom Waits starts off the second set with "Hold On" from his cd, "Mule Variations," followed by Bonnie Raitt, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Bobby McFerrin's "23rd Psalm."  The final set of The Blues features Jonell Mosser, Joe Cocker, and Gov't Mule.  Gov't Mule's playing the Smoky Run Music Festival in Butler, Ohio, outside of Mansfield, on June 28th.

Bob Dylan
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Sweet Honey in the Rock
Joe Cocker
Gov't Mule
Tom Waits
Bobby McFerrin
Blind Boys of Alabama
Charlie Musselwhite
Garland Jeffreys

