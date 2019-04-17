Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts On The Blues!

This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and Charlie Fletcher who talk with Brian O'Donnell about their new blues cd, Sanctified. You'll also hear a couple of songs from the cd, too.

After that interview, stay tuned for a set of music with Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, and Ray Charles. And, the show closes out with songs from Irma Thomas, Johnny Adams, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi from the "God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson" cd, and Terence Blanchard.