Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts On The Blues!

By 34 minutes ago

This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, April 20th, we'll start off with an interview in WVXU's studio with Leroy Ellington, Marcos Sastre, and Charlie Fletcher who talk with Brian O'Donnell about their new blues cd, Sanctified.  You'll also hear a couple of songs from the cd, too.

After that interview, stay tuned for a set of music with Delbert McClinton, Marcia Ball, and Ray Charles.  And, the show closes out with songs from Irma Thomas, Johnny Adams, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi from the "God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson" cd, and Terence Blanchard.


Tags: 
Leroy Ellington
Marcos Sastre
Charlie Fletcher
Johnny Adams
Terence Blanchard
Irma Thomas
Ray Charles
Southgate House Revival

Related Content

Susan Tedeschi And Derek Trucks, Partners In Music And In Life

By Mar 1, 2019

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks juggle the chaotic life of raising a family while also fronting the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band. The band's latest album, Signs, released on Feb. 15, explores that balancing act while also transforming grief and confusion into art.