The Blues With Lee Hay

A Nod to the Beatles Opens the Blues

They'll be playing Riverbend on June 16th with Buddy Guy closing the show. Note that each band will play a full set according to Riverbend's website.
The first two songs on this week's blues show, Saturday, March 23rd at 11pm, are from "The Blues White Album," a tribute to the Beatles "White Album."  The first song by Lucky Peterson, "Yer Blues," is thought to have been written by John Lennon while at a Beatles retreat in India.  The rest of the first set features Joe Louis Walker performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," followed by Buddy Guy's "74 Years Young."

The second set of this blues program begins with John Mayall, then Delbert & Glen (Delbert McClinton & Glen Clark), Albert King, and ends with George Thorogood and the DestroyersAretha Franklin starts off the third set with "Dark End of the Street" from her "This Girl's in Love with You" album. 

After Aretha, you'll hear Etta James, Billie Holiday, and Johnny Adams.  And, the show ends with a song by The Goshorn Brothers, "You Don't Have to Be Alone."

Aretha's gospel film, "Amazing Grace," will be in theatres around the country on April 19th.  A private premiere is scheduled on Monday, March 25th, on her birthday at the Detroit Institute of Arts.  She passed away on August 16, 2018.  

