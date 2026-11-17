A Pennsylvania nonprofit is running TV ads and putting up billboards around the Columbus area criticizing Kroger, accusing one of the country's largest grocery store chains of predatory business practices.

The group, called the Center for Responsible Food Business, is behind ads and billboards put up in areas near Reynoldsburg, Dublin, Westerville and Bethel Road on the city's northwest side. The organization alleges on its website that Kroger is manipulating grocery prices while making a profit off people's online data.

Taylor Warren, the group's president, told WOSU this is an effort to warn consumers, claiming the company has raised prices beyond the inflation rate while also selling user data to make a profit. Warren said he wants to push grocery chains like Kroger to do better.

"Most people find that Kroger's prices are just getting out of hand (and are) unsustainable. We've looked a lot into the mechanisms...Kroger uses to price gouge and sort of squeeze every American family for every last penny," Warren said.

Kroger didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

The business is awaiting approval of a $1.6 billion merger with Giant Eagle.

Warren said his evidence includes the testimonials of thousands of customers who say digital coupons didn't work properly or they encountered price disparities between picking up an item off the shelf and bringing it to the register.

Warren also pointed to court testimonies and government records from Ohio and other states, including complaints submitted to state attorneys general offices.

Warren said another factor is that Kroger isn't running its business efficiently because of continued staffing cuts.

"(Customers) are now having to contend with Kroger not running its stores efficiently, and they are being overcharged. They are being sort of advertised one price, you know, (and) being forced to pay another, unless they catch it."

Kroger has also been in the news lately for adopting electronic price tags.

Kroger previously told WOSU the company doesn't use "personalized pricing," though the store offers "personalized savings" through coupons. The store said that the electronic labels don't have the technology to identify individuals or their shopping habits and the store doesn't use facial recognition.

Warren said he doesn't have evidence Kroger is using dynamic pricing with its new digital price tags, where prices are changed by a business depending on the time of day or even demographic information on customers obtained through online data. But, he said it is hard to believe the company won't try to do this with all the customer data it is collecting.