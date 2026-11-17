Indiana lawmakers gathered for organization day Tuesday; it’s the symbolic start of the 2027 legislative session.

During organization day, or org day, members are sworn in for the first time, leadership is officially voted on and caucuses are able to meet and prepare for the coming session.

House adjusts to new members

The House unanimously approved Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) to be the next speaker. In his first speech to the entire chamber, he acknowledged the shifting dynamics now that Republicans no longer hold a supermajority in the House.

“The makeup of this chamber may be different, but our responsibility remains the same: to represent Hoosiers, to find common grounds, and to deliver results,” Smaltz said.

Former Speaker, Rep. Todd Huston (R-Fishers), did not win reelection and was one of the victims of the blue wave that flipped 16 seats in the House.

Smaltz encouraged Democrats to bring their ideas forward and for Republicans to listen and look for opportunities to work across the aisle without “abandoning our principles.”

House Democrats attempted to use their newly gained seats to propose changes to the House rules. Those attempts failed as Republicans still maintain a majority with the split now 54 Republicans to 46 Democrats.

Smaltz said his caucus will focus on passing bills centered on affordability, which will be a core issue.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said he was glad to hear Smaltz recognizes that Indiana is not Washington, D.C., and that Smaltz's previous role as a key architect of last year’s redistricting effort is unlikely to resurface this session.

“We're going to do things that Hoosiers want us to do, and not something that we're hearing from Washington D.C.,” GiaQuinta said.

Smaltz has already said he didn’t believe there was any “appetite” for another redistricting effort this session.

Senate leadership remains in question

In the Senate, much has been made over an expected recount in Sen. Chris Garten’s (R-Charlestown) race. Garten has been the expected nominee for Senate President Pro Tem after Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) announced he would be stepping down earlier this year.

But Garten’s race was within 300 votes, leading Democrats to call for a recount, citing ballot concerns in some precincts. Democrats also sued Monday to block Garten from being sworn in as President.

Just before the Senate was called into session Tuesday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that Garten could be sworn in, even as other parts of the suit may still move forward.

Sen. Garten was unanimously nominated as President Pro Tem of the Senate as the session got underway.

Garten gave a speech about the importance of collaboration across party lines in an effort to support policies that will help make the state more affordable. He also acknowledged the 13 new senators in the chamber.

“Whether you've served in this chamber for 20 years or 20 minutes, never forget this one fundamental truth: the seats we occupy do not belong to us,” Garten said. “They belong to the people of Indiana.”

During that speech, Garten nodded to previous Senate President Bray (R-Martinsville), a moment which received a standing ovation.

Bray’s decision to step down came after many senators who resisted President Donald Trump’s call for redistricting lost their reelection bids during the state’s primary elections.

On Tuesday, Garten appeared to extend olive branches both to Republicans like Bray and to Democrats as he assumed the leadership role.

“Year after year, approximately 90% of legislation passed in this chamber receives some level of bipartisan support, and approximately 60% passes unanimously,” he said. “In an era where political division dominates the headlines, those numbers tell an important story.”

Zach Bundy / WFYI Sen. President Pro Tem Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) discusses efforts to keep him from becoming president.

But as the Senate went into recess, Garten brought up the Republican caucus to stand behind him as he addressed the lawsuit that would have barred him from taking office, calling it “unnecessary election chaos.”

“When a court order prevents an elected representative from taking office, we had better be willing to ask some very hard questions about the constitutional boundaries being crossed,” he said.

Garten said he would also call for a recount in his district.

“I'm taking this action because I believe election integrity is too important to become a political talking point, unlike my Democrat counterparts,” he said.

Miguel Hampton, the Clark County Democratic chair behind the suit, called Garten’s speech a “temper tantrum” when reached for comment by WFYI. He said the clerk’s office should have canvassed ballots to clear up concerns about discrepancies.

“If Chris agreed on [the importance of election integrity], why didn’t he ask the Clerk's office to canvass the results before certifying the results?” Hampton said.

When asked about the suit, Minority Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said it didn’t pertain to Democrats. She said they have other priorities.

“Lowering the cost of living. Protecting the services they need,” she said. “Holding government accountable to remain transparent so they know where every tax dollar is going.”

Still, Yoder said she found it “refreshing” to hear Garten speak favorably of bipartisanship.

“I'm really excited that we're going to work together to again bring down the cost of living for Hoosiers and address issues of affordability,” she said.

The Senate will return Jan. 19 and the House will return Jan. 11.

Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org