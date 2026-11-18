The Ohio Senate passed two controversial House-passed abortion bills out of committee Wednesday, then passed them hours later on the Senate floor. Republican lawmakers have been pushing to pass these bills before the end of this year, when this legislative session ends.

The next General Assembly will include more Democrats in the Senate and House, as well as Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton, which could make it more difficult for anti-abortion legislation to get through.

Republican senators approved House Bill 347, known as the Share the Health and Empower With Informed Notices (SHE WINS) Act, which would mandate a 24 -hour waiting period before an abortion. They also passed House Bill 324, which sponsors titled the Patient Protection Act. It establishes increased oversight and safety policies for patients prescribed medications with a high risk of severe side effects, and includes a ban on an abortion pill (Mifepristone) from being prescribed via telemedicine.

Sponsors have said the bills are about providing students with biological-based information, informed consent and protecting patients. Abortion rights advocates have disputed the facts behind their claims, and that these two bills directly conflict with the reproductive rights amendment that Ohio voters added to the constitution in 2023.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) voted for the bills, calling them "measured approaches."

"One is aimed at recognizing that there's a drug out there that is on a federal list because it is a dangerous drug, and that there should be a physician consultation before that drug. We're not preventing it from being administered. We're not preventing people from accessing it. We're simply saying you should talk to a doctor before them," McColley told reporters after session. "And then the procedure itself, the attitude is much the same, saying this is literally a very life-changing procedure. You should talk to a doctor and have an opportunity to have that conversation before a procedure is done."

Opponents say these bills are unconstitutional

But an attorney who's argued for abortion rights in Ohio said courts have already ruled against previous state laws that do what these bills do.

"I would say it shows a lot of disrespect for the will of the people. You know, the people voted overwhelmingly for the Reproductive Freedom Amendment in 2023 when it was passed," said Jessie Hill, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and a law professor at Case Western Reserve University. "It has been really doing its job. Courts have been enforcing it by its language. They've been following the meaning of the Reproductive Freedom Amendment and I think that this is just another example of politicians just not listening to the people."

Hill recently argued in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against laws that are still on the books. That court invalidated the state's 24-hour waiting period between consulting with a doctor for an abortion and actually getting the procedure. But a waiting period is the key point in the new bill passed by the Senate.

"It burdens people's abortion decision, it creates an unnecessary obstacle and is in the way of people's access to healthcare, and it has no medical purpose," Hill said. "That has already been found to be unconstitutional under the Reproductive Freedom Amendment."

But Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), who's also a doctor, said these bills are different than others that have been knocked down in court. Huffman said the waiting period under the SHE WINS Act makes sense considering the severity of the drugs: "We're just saying, in Ohio, we care about the patient, we care about dangerous drugs. You just have one in-person evaluation."

He said the Patient Protection Act focuses on potentially dangerous medications, not just those that induce abortion: "It affects 74 dangerous drugs and it just says that the first visit has to be in person because there again, they are dangerous drugs," Huffman said.

But Dr. Annalise Celano, a family practice doctor from Columbus, said the bills put barriers to access to care for patients who need immediate medical care, including some who need life-saving drugs for overdoses.

"Suboxone is a life-saving medication, and it is very safe to use for a lot of our patients with the correct instruction," Celano said. "When someone is struggling with substance use disorder, and they seek help, it is really, really hard for them to always be able to get to an in-person appointment, and something that's the most vital and most life-saving in that moment is getting them access to the medicines that they need."

The deputy director of the abortion rights group Abortion Forward, Jaime Miracle, said there's a reason Republicans are pushing these bills.

"What we're looking at right now is a desperate attempt to shove through unconstitutional, harmful bills before a Democratic administration takes over next year," Miracle said.

Both bills passed the Senate along party lines. The House agreed with the changes made by the Senate. So the legislation is off to Gov. Mike DeWine, who has historically signed abortion restrictions.