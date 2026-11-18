For weeks, advocates of a bill to ban child marriage in Ohio have been pushing the bill. But Republican Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), who has said he’s personally for Senate Bill 341, suggests it won't get a vote during the last weeks of this session.



McColley said he’s talked to his caucus about the proposed ban, and some members of the Republican caucus think the existing laws on the books on marriage are sufficient. State law allows 17-year-olds to marry, but the legislation also has some other requirements like requiring court approval, a two-week waiting period, and a requirement that the people being married are no more than four years apart in age.

Backers of the bill have been saying there are enough votes to pass the ban on child marriage. But McColley fired back on that Wednesday when reporters asked about it.

“We get it from members of the media who claim that they know the whip count. They don't. I promise you that.”

Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus), a sponsor of the bill, said it would pass if it came to the floor. He said the bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in June, so five Republicans voted for it then. DeMora also pointed out the bill has four Republican sponsors. DeMora said McColley is afraid of his own caucus.

"It's mind-boggling why they can't bring it up because they're scared of the shadow. I mean, I don't understand why it's not brought up," DeMora said.

The House has already approved the bill. But if the Senate doesn’t pass it by the end of this year, it will have to start all over again in the next General Assembly.