Princeton bus drivers' strike enters 2nd week

Bus drivers at Princeton City Schools have been on strike since last Thursday morning.

The Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), the state's largest union for public school workers, represents Princeton's bus drivers in contract negotiations with the district's main transportation provider, First Student. The drivers' last contract with First Student expired Oct. 1.

The week-long work stoppage has disrupted yellow bus services for approximately 5,000 Princeton students. The district says being without its drivers has caused significant attendance issues over the past five school days, but adds that student absences have lessened slightly since the initial days of the strike last week.

In a message to families this week, Princeton Superintendent Mari Phillips said that although the district is not part of contract negotiations, it's ready for school buses to get moving again and is pushing First Student to reach a deal.

"The district expects First Student to fulfill its contractual obligations and provide reliable transportation services for our students," Phillips said. "We continue to communicate directly with First Student management about those expectations and the urgency of this situation."

Princeton is currently offering limited student transportation with a few van and school bus routes running through a different provider. It's also considering additional options with Cincinnati Metro.

Leaders from the Local 184 union say drivers will return to work when First Student agrees to increase wages by $3 per hour in the first year of the new contract, with a $2 per hour raise in the following two years. They're also seeking additional pay for drivers who are asked to cover extra routes.

The two parties say a Wednesday evening bargaining session ended without a deal.

In a statement shared with WVXU, First Student said it made a "strong and generous" offer to Princeton's drivers. It claims the latest offer would pay some drivers making the highest rate $40 per hour, but it wasn't accepted.

"Despite this offer, we believe OAPSE/AFSCME Local #184’s conduct throughout the bargaining process demonstrates a lack of good-faith commitment to reaching an agreement. This conduct includes refusing to negotiate during daytime hours prior to the strike, canceling previously agreed-upon negotiations the day before calling the strike, and moving backward from prior wage proposals," First Student wrote.

The transportation contractor says it's filed an unfair labor practice charge against Local 184 with the National Labor Relations Board.

OAPSE field representative Derryl Hall tells WVXU that Local 184 will file a similar charge against First Student.

Drivers plan to continue to picket daily outside First Student's facility in Sharonville. The next bargaining session is scheduled for 10 am Friday.

Read more:

