Updated November 17, 2026 at 3:17 PM EST

CAIRO — Iran fired drones on Tuesday at a U.S. radar installation in Bahrain in the third Iranian attack in recent days on American military targets in the Persian Gulf island kingdom, and the U.S. retaliated by firing at Iranian targets along an important shipping route.

The attacks and counterattacks interrupted a roughly two-month lull in fighting, as Iran's targeting of Bahrain brought condemnations from the region. Analysts said stalled peace negotiations and Tehran's growing economic pressures were raising the risk of a substantial escalation.

Bahrain said that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the "treacherous Iranian aerial attacks." The U.S. military likewise said the attack inflicted no damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.

Hours later, a U.S. fighter jet carried out a strike on a missile launch site in the Strait of Hormuz belonging to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations, said "precision munitions" were used in the strike on Qeshm Island and that the U.S. was responding to "aggression" toward U.S. personnel.

A local official, Ahmad Nafisi, said the strike caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or infrastructure.

The U.S. military has periodically carried out what appear to be limited strikes on Qeshm Island and other Iranian targets this month. Iran's attack Tuesday was its third on American military targets in Bahrain in five days.

AP / This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates.

Iran may be shifting its strategy amid economic pain

Iran has been suffering under a naval blockade that the U.S. has enforced on it for months in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world's energy supplies where Iran and its proxies have disrupted shipping since the war began Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been circumspect on his next steps for the Iran war, now in its eighth month despite an initial promise it would last only a matter of weeks. He has said new strikes are highly unlikely, but he has also sent a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the Middle East — and told Vice President JD Vance that talks aren't needed at this time.

Oil tankers moving oil through the strait under U.S. military protection have helped return oil shipments from the Gulf to roughly prewar levels. The blockade, meanwhile, is damaging Iran's economy by curbing the flow of Iranian crude to the global market.

Iran's attacks could signal a shift in its strategy after months during which it waited for an attack and then retaliated to target the operational capability of bases, Tehran-based security analyst Mostafa Najafi told The Associated Press.

Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which has already sustained damage in previous attacks by Iran since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian leaders will now be weighing whether "breaking the blockade through escalation is less costly than accepting its continuation," Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X.

"In other words, the risk of renewed war no longer depends solely on whether Trump decides to attack Iran again," he said. "It also depends on whether Tehran concludes that the costs of continued restraint have become greater than the risks of escalation."

U.S. expands its Middle East naval presence

With the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group in the region, the combined U.S. naval assets in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and Mediterranean now exceed the force deployed when the U.S. and Israel launched the war.

The presence provides greater offensive firepower and missile interception capacity, according to a new analysis by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

The Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller U.S. Navy ships, which are in the region to maintain the blockade of Iranian shipping. U.S. Central Command wouldn't comment on whether it plans to keep all three carrier strike groups in the region.

Iran says it's responding to U.S. attacks

Iran's attack on Bahrain on Tuesday came after it targeted a U.S. early warning radar facility in the country on Friday, and on Sunday fired at a radar system at an American helicopter base there. Despite claims of success, there appeared to be little or no damage done.

The attacks followed U.S. strikes on Iranian communications towers and ongoing drone surveillance operations, and Iran said it was retaliating.

"Continued aggression against the country's airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran, will not go unanswered," Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each condemned Iran's attack on Bahrain, calling it a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

Negotiations to end the war have stagnated, despite intensified mediation efforts from Qatar.

In a statement, Qatar said Iran's "continued attacks" on Bahrain "undermine diplomatic efforts" and Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari, speaking at a news briefing in Doha, warned that any escalation in fighting posed an "extremely grave danger" to the prospects of reaching an agreement.

Iran may be losing patience as conflict drags on

The attacks are a sign that Tehran is growing impatient as its economic woes mount, said Sascha Bruchmann, a Bahrain-based defense analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Shooting at ships causes fear, but is not effective enough to change the strategic equation," Bruchmann told the AP. "Tehran knows it needs to do something, but I wouldn't overestimate what we saw against Bahrain this week. This is not it — yet."

Iranian officials have termed the current situation "no war, no peace" and vowed to end it.

Tehran has said that it's open to a negotiated deal, but also signaled a readiness to escalate the conflict in the face of tightening sanctions and the blockade that are throttling Iran's economy.

Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran's influential parliamentary chief, posted on social media on Monday that leaders view U.S. economic pressure as an effort to create a domestic "security crisis."

Iran has continued to attack ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open seas. In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels now have solidified their control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another critical shipping route.

Copyright 2026 NPR