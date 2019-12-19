It's A Local Christmas Salute On The Blues!

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 21st at 11pm, I decided to go back through the archives and pull out a number of songs recorded by local blues musicians in WVXU's Corbett Studio. I also added in three King Records tunes, Kelly Richey's Christmas story, a song by Tommy Emmanuel, and ended with a live version of "O Holy Night" by Peter Frampton.

So, this Christmas program begins with songs by Steve Schmidt, Bootsy Collins, Robin & Joani Lacy, Sonny Moorman, Greg Schaber, and Stuart Holman/Chuck Adair. Then, Kelly Richey shares a story about the first guitar she got for Christmas followed by pieces from Larry Goshorn and Tommy Emmanuel. There's a little section of King Records tunes by Charles Brown, Freddie King, and James Brown. And, afterwards, you'll hear music from Ben Levin, The Bluebirds, Marcos Sastre, and ends with Peter Frampton. Merry Christmas!