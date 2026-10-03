Trump coming to Vandalia today to continue series of rallies for Republican candidates

President Donald Trump continues a series of rallies to support Republican candidates heading into the midterm elections from member station

The president isn’t scheduled to speak until 7 p.m., but the crowd is already gathering at Vandalia-Butler high school.

Vandalia Division of Police are advising people to expect road closures and delays near the area. East Alkaline Springs Road will be closed for the majority of the day from Dixie Drive to Bennert Drive. The Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library is closed today as well.

Trump is stumping for the incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who’s in a tight race with former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Husted was appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to fill Vice President JD Vance’s senate seat in 2025.

The president is sure to tout his economic accomplishments tonight, but with low approval ratings and many Americans still reeling from high gas prices and other economic struggles, it’s unclear if his message will resonate with voters and help carry Husted over the finish line in November.