This summer's heat waves were especially dangerous for people like Sheila Enix.

While everyone suffers through a heat wave, the consequences heavily weigh on those without stable housing or easy access to air conditioning.

"I'm homeless," Enix said. "And I remember walking into downtown Dayton into the heat, and being so thirsty and not having money in order to get something to drink and looking for a water fountain in order to get something drink and they're all closed down or begging for money to get something to drink."

Enix spoke with WYSO recently while getting lunch as a guest at House of Bread. The nonprofit serves a free daily lunch and also doubles as a refuge from the elements for many.

This summer was the hottest summer on record in the United States, and Ohio just came out of the hottest October on record. Climate change is increasing the frequency and duration of extreme weather events.

A hot day does more than make people uncomfortable — extreme heat can be deadly.

New research reveals more Ohioans are dying than official counts have shown.

NPR partnered with Boston University on a two year investigation to assess the number of deaths influenced by heat in nearly every county in the country. They built a statistical model that revealed a vast undercount nationwide.

5 times as many heat deaths

NPR and Boston University's analysis found that about five times as many people likely die from heat every year than the CDC reports.

On average between 2018 and 2025, the CDC reports around 1,700 people dying of heat-related causes in the United States. NPR’s investigation estimates the real number is around 9,000.

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Their model found that more than 100 people die from heat-related causes in Michigan every year, 10 times the official reported numbers.

Between 2018 and 2025, they estimate at least 700 Ohioans’ deaths were heat related. But the official count is just 139.

The true figure could be even higher because of some limitations in the data and the conservative nature of the analysis.

An invisible toll

Heat can affect the body in many different ways.

Colin Kaide, a professor of emergency medicine at Ohio State University, said heat-related illness occurs on a spectrum, from mild dehydration to heat exhaustion to heat stroke.

When someone suffers from heat exhaustion, they can no longer appropriately deal with the heat in their environment. They may stop sweating enough due to dehydration. A change in mental status signals heat stroke, which is a more serious condition. People suffering from heat stroke are confused, lethargic, and unable to think clearly.

At high enough body temperatures — Kaide said around 107 degrees Fahrenheit, though it varies between people — proteins in someone’s brain can break down in a process called denaturing. The longer this process occurs, the harder it is to recover.

Heat can also exacerbate existing illnesses.

Kaide said heat deaths may be undercounted when other illnesses are involved.

Many people die of preexisting conditions that are exacerbated by extreme heat . So, heat was a key contributing factor to a death, though it was also caused by the preexisting condition. If someone with a heart condition has a heart attack due to the stress of extreme heat, that heart attack may be recorded as the only cause of death.

"And we see this in older folks all the time," Kaide said. "They have a lot of underlying diseases and they come in sick or they're found dead in a house and you're like, 'Oh, I don't really know what happened.' And as it turns out, you could go back and attribute some of that to being heat related."

Abbey Pettiford, the injury prevention outreach supervisor at Dayton Children’s, said that heat may not be the first thing that comes to mind when someone looks sick. She spoke about a hypothetical patient, taken to the emergency room due to a heat induced asthma attack.

“You have to treat the asthma, right? So you may not get that there’s a comorbidity,” Pettiford said. “The parent might not be thinking heat. They may be thinking, ‘they were running around a lot.’”

Who is most at risk

Children’s bodies heat up faster than those of healthy adults, and they are not as well-equipped to cool themselves down. Particularly, young children may struggle to verbalize when they are uncomfortably hot.

“Because I feel okay, I might not understand that my kid is not feeling the same way,” Pettiford said.

She encouraged parents to check in with kids often on hot days and ensure they are hydrated.

Many heat injuries happen when a child is left in a hot car, since cars heat up very fast. Apps and other reminders, some of which come included in new models of cars, can remind parents to double-check the back doors of cars whenever they leave.

Like young children, older adults also struggle to regulate their body temperatures. Older adults also more frequently take certain medications that can make them more prone to dehydration. They are also more prone to conditions like heart and lung diseases that can be worsened by extreme heat.

Sometimes, the existing health conditions that make heat particularly risky also make it hard to avoid. Melody Burba, another guest at House of Bread, has asthma and uses a wheelchair. She does not have air conditioning in her home. She comes to places like House of Bread, or other cooling facilities, whenever possible.

Burba highlighted organizations like The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, which helped create resources for people with certain disabilities.

In a policy brief, they noted that some cooling centers may be inaccessible for disabled people by not having accessible entrances or not being located along accessible public transit routes.

'You gotta stay living first'

Extreme weather forces many unhoused people to focus all their attention on staying alive.

Unhoused people may be able to visit cooling centers or other services, but those spaces often have limited hours.

"And if somebody is in a shelter situation and the shelter doesn't have adequate air conditioning, or they live in the streets and they are unable to get to a place where it's cool, or they don't have access to clean water, it could be that simple," said Kaide, of OSU. "But that can make a huge difference for someone's life."

Darryl Tucker, another guest at House of Bread, told WYSO about how that can take time away from seeking stable housing or employment.

"You are distracted with the elements that's coming at you, whether it be too much heat or too cold. You're affected by those elements coming at you and you've got to defend from them before you even do anything else. You can't reach out to get a house," he said. "You gotta stay living first."