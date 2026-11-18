Years after the federal government vowed to crack down on sexual abuse in prison, a new investigation reveals a culture of impunity for officers who prey on incarcerated women.

ProPublica reporter Keri Blakinger and Beth Schwartzapfel of The Marshall Project collected cases of abuse at prisons across the country and found that sexual assault remains rampant in women’s prisons, despite promises from Congress and the Justice Department to reform the system.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Blakinger about the findings of the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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