The member schools in the Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold a statewide referendum in May to decide whether to reconfigure the state’s postseason sports tournaments by separating public and non-public schools.

Several public schools from Northeast Ohio’s Suburban League led the petition effort and obtained enough signatures to force the referendum vote. The Suburban League is made up of 16 schools, including Aurora, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Hudson, Medina, North Royalton, Solon and Twinsburg.

According to the OHSAA, its member schools include 691 public schools and 121 non-public schools.

The referendum vote will be held from May 1-15. Each member school's high school principal will cast one vote on behalf of the school, and a simple majority will be needed to pass the referendum.

Similar referendum votes failed by wide margins in 1978 (84% to 16%) and 1993 (67% to 33%).

“Are there differences between public and private schools? Yes, but we believe that separate tournaments would have some negative unintended consequences. The OHSAA is a reflection of our membership and we will create a forum to discuss and consider both perspectives,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

If the proposal passes in May, it will take effect with the 2028-29 school year. The OHSAA Board of Directors would determine the number of divisions for public and non-public schools in each sport. The competitive balance process would be eliminated, removing adjustments to public schools that have open enrollment.